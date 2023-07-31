CAIR-WA seek help identifying 2 men in Federal Way Mosque burglary

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Islamic Center of Federal Way)

The Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA) is asking the public's help in identifying the people responsible for burglarizing a Mosque in Federal Way.

On July 29, the Islamic Center of Federal Way was burglarized by two men who were caught on camera.

In the video released by the Mosque, it shows town men entering through a window, walking throughout the building and eventually breaking into an office where, according to mosque's officials, they stole the proceeds of charitable donations.

"Seeing a house of worship targeted and disrespected like this is highly concerning," said Imraan Siddiqi, CAIR-WA’s executive director. "We stand with the ICFW community in calling for those who burglarized to be identified and caught."

During a five-month period in 2021-2022, multiple mosques in the Washington area were the target of either hate, vandalism or burglaries.