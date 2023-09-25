City of Burien approves public camping ban

The Burien City Council voted on Monday to approve a public camping ban after months of heavy debate and postponing votes.

The council voted late Monday night for the ban. It would make public camping a misdemeanor if the person is offered shelter and they decline it.

If shelters are not available, that is the exception to the ban enforcement.

Related article

This vote was all in an effort to address the city's homelessness crisis. It was modeled after an ordinance in Bellevue.

The ban will go into effect on Nov. 1.

This is a developing story.