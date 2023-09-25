Expand / Collapse search

City of Burien approves public camping ban

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Homelessness Crisis
FOX 13 Seattle

BURIEN, Wash. - The Burien City Council voted on Monday to approve a public camping ban after months of heavy debate and postponing votes.

The council voted late Monday night for the ban. It would make public camping a misdemeanor if the person is offered shelter and they decline it. 

If shelters are not available, that is the exception to the ban enforcement. 

Related

Burien city leaders explore 'no camping' ordinance, tiny home village amid homelessness crisis
article

Burien city leaders explore 'no camping' ordinance, tiny home village amid homelessness crisis

For the first time in months, city leaders in Burien are discussing possible options for where to place a tiny home village—a potential solution for the ongoing homeless crisis.

This vote was all in an effort to address the city's homelessness crisis. It was modeled after an ordinance in Bellevue. 

The ban will go into effect on Nov. 1. 

This is a developing story. 