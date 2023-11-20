City of Burien threatens potential legal action against church for homeless encampment

The City of Burien has ordered a Burien church hosting a homeless encampment to comply with city municipal code or face potential legal action.

FOX 13 obtained a letter dated November 15, that the city of Burien sent to Oasis Home Church, saying it needed to apply for a temporary use permit and request a waiver to keep operating a homeless encampment in its parking lot.

The encampment is called Sunnydale Village, and it officially opened at Oasis Home Church on November 6 with the help of Burien Community Support Coalition.

BCSC's president, Cydney Moore, who volunteers at the encampment, says Sunnydale Village is still accepting donations through its website and Amazon wishlist.

"We have a lot of people who come in here who have nothing," said Moore. "You can help us provide things like a basic cup of noodles for meals or basic hygiene supplies for people."

Moore says on top of collecting donations for the encampment, they are building pallets to protect tents from getting flooded from rain.

"I'm not opposed to housing homeless people," said Christina Jordt. "I donated pallets to help shelter the floor for them."

Christina Jordt lives across from the encampment and hopes the City of Burien chooses a permanent location for another shelter with community input.

"I know [Burien City Council] can't agree on a spot, that's why it's taking so long but I think they should put it to the people," said Jordt. "Let us vote, so everyone has a say in the decision making."

Another neighbor who spoke to FOX13 wanted to remain anonymous.

"I just don't want people to be suffering," said an anonymous neighbor.

He says he can see Sunnydale Village from his window and doesn't fear the encampment, but rather retaliation for speaking up in support.

"I am afraid other neighbors are going to boil over and just get angry and start hurting people," said an anonymous neighbor. "I'm afraid of the people who hate the homeless."

Pastor Mark Miller of Oasis Home Church was unable to comment on the future of the encampment.

The city of Burien has given Oasis Home Church until 3 p.m. Monday, November 20 to comply.

