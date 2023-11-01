Burien camping ban goes into effect; sanctioned encampment 'temporarily' aids unhoused people at church

A temporary sanctioned encampment for the unhoused is opening up to help relieve Burien of the ongoing problem.

City Councils' encampment ban goes into effect Nov. 1, and those caught camping will be fined unless shelter space is not available.

Councilmember and President of Burien Community Support Coalition, Cydne Moore, is behind the temporary safe space.

"This isn't even really a long term solution. This is us responding to the immediate crisis as best we are able," Moore said.

The encampment, Sunnydale Village which is named after its community, will open its doors Nov. 6 -- a week after the camping ban has been in effect.

"The camping ban coming into effect certainly increase the sense of urgency," Moore said.

Behind the Oasis Church, half of its parking lot has now been fenced off to help house the unsheltered. The framework already visible with several 10x20 tents already set up for the intake process, a dinning hall and medical station for residents.

The structures taking many residents like Steven Schaffer and Christy Bauman, by surprise.

On Friday residents came home to a letter on their door letting them about the encampment, which would be temporary, along with a community meeting planned for Sunday.

"People felt disrespected; they felt like this is like a slap in our face," Schaffer said. As president of the HOA he attended the meeting which he was got contentious at times. Safety was top of mind "particularly children".

"We hope it's successful," Schaffer said. "We don't want anybody getting hurt. We want people to kind of get through the winter, but at the same time, we like our community. It's a nice community. Everybody loves living here, and we just want to make sure everyone is safe."

While the lack of notification and discussion was just one of the many concerns, the encampment will only be up for 90 days and the rules are clear.

Drugs and alcohol are prohibited at the camp and around the neighborhood. There’s no room for disruptive behavior, littering or guests. Security will be on hand 24/7 and checking in and out is a must. Sanitation will also be maintained regularly.

"They really sound like they are trying to be a part of the community and help," Bauman said.

Hannah Mekonen, 19, has been living in the neighborhood for 10 years. She says it's quiet and peaceful. While she's not concerned about the encampment she is concerned about the kind of people it can attract.

"If it was for like a long term I don't know if we'd be able to like stay.,' Mekonen said. "If we had problems, this is our home. We've been living here for a long time that we want to keep the peace."

The homelessness crisis exacerbated by the lack of available shelter space and no real solution set forth by the city despite a million-dollar offer by King County’s Regional Homelessness Authority.

"We have unhoused who don’t have anywhere else to go they may be wandering trying to find safety here they have a place to stay .they don’t need to wander anymore," Moore said.

That’s the goal to get people help but at the end of the day there’s a contract. If rules are broken the sliver of help could disappear.

"If at any time the camp does not comply with the agreement that we have with the church to be good neighbors and meet all of our operations standards that we've specified with them, they can ask us to leave, and we will leave," Moore said.

Neighbors in the area feel there's a sense of relief knowing this is only a temporary solution; however, others say it's only a Band-Aid on a huge gash as the city has yet to create a real solution to this ongoing problem.