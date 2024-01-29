City of Seattle bans throwing batteries in the garbage, recycling bin

article

If you have ever tossed your batteries in the garbage, officials say it's time to stop—the City of Seattle banned batteries from garbage and recycling bins on Jan. 1, 2024.

You will have to take your expired batteries to Seattle Public Utilities sites on the north or south side of town, schedule a $5 pickup with the city, or use a private battery drop-off service like Call2Recycle. This includes small button cell batteries, alkaline batteries like AAs and AAAs, lithium-ion batteries and more.

The rationale for this new law is the special handling required for the hazardous chemicals in batteries, plus the high risk of fire, which can threaten people and property. This also includes electronics with internal batteries like computers, monitors and TVs.

"In the last two years, the Seattle Fire Department has responded to 79 fires involving lithium-ion batteries, often involving e-scooters, e-bikes and portable electronics," said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. "This is a growing fire safety concern across the nation as consumers purchase more items with lithium-ion batteries. Fires involving batteries can start and spread quickly, so properly storing, charging, and disposing of batteries becomes key to preventing fires where injuries and property loss could occur."

Batteries contain elements like mercury, lead, cadmium and lithium, all of which can leak from them, including corrosive battery acid. It is toxic to humans and bad for the environment. However, the metals are also very valuable and can be recycled into new electronic products.

"Too often residents are confused about how to dispose of batteries – this new Director’s Rule provides needed clarification to keep communities and our employees safe," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Seattle has long been a leader when it comes to curbside recycling and composting, and this rule goes further to protect people and the planet."

To dispose of your batteries, officials say to drop them off at SPU North or South transfer stations, at household hazardous waste facilities, or partner retail locations. You can also arrange a special item pickup with the city for $5.

You can dispose of electronics at the SPU North transfer station or at E-Cycle WA locations, or arrange a $20–$30 special item pickup with the city.

For more information, visit the City of Seattle website.