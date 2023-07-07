Cleaning up downtown Seattle ahead of All-Star Weekend

The City of Seattle, Mariners baseball, and all the organizations in between have talked about prepping for the MLB All-Star Game Week for the last two years.

Now, it's time to show the world what the Emerald City is made of. For five consecutive days, all eyes will be on Seattle for the All-Star Game and every event leading up to it.

"Many of you know, it's been 22 years since the last all-star game here," said Deputy Mayor Greg Wong. "Before that, it'd been 22 years before our first All-Star Game. So, this is literally a once-in-a-generation opportunity we get in the city to highlight all that is great about Seattle on both national and the world stage."

According to Deputy Mayor Wong, the city has doubled its multi-departmental cleaning efforts.

"Including litter pickup to twice a day in downtown, SODO, and the Chinatown International District - as those areas are the neighborhoods that will see the most increase in visitors," Wong said.

The effort is noticeable. Murals have been painted in Pioneer Square and flowers were hung for beautification.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Friday that there will be additional patrols in the international district and down to Third Ave. and Pine St.

"We also want to make sure that people have access from hotel districts into the actual stadium district, that there is a safe path for that," Chief Diaz said.

FOX 13 asked the City of Seattle if these efforts for safer streets and cleaner neighborhoods would continue past All-Star Week.

"All of those efforts are bearing fruit now, I think is what you're seeing," Wong said. "These are not one-time investments, those are ongoing investments. We would hope to see that last beyond the All-Star Game."

Diaz said his team is aware of possible protests that may happen during All-Star Week. Though, he said they are ready for any disturbances that may happen.