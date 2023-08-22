Community helps Kent students prepare for first day of school

Aug. 23 is the first day of school for one of the largest districts in Washington.

More than 25,500 students in Kent School District (KSD) will be back in the classroom for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Teachers with KSD are already back in school. KSD is one of the first districts in the state already returning to class, while most others are scheduled to begin after Labor Day.

Priscila Sulbaran is an incoming senior in the district. Every year since seventh grade, she gets free supplies and resources from a nonprofit called Communities in Schools of Kent. The group partners with Kent School District, empowering kids with supportive tools to stay in class.

"When you have all the materials that you need that they provide for you, all the emotional support that they give us, you’re not worried. You don’t have worries, so you can concentrate on your activities in school, connecting with people," said Priscila.

Communities in Schools of Kent works directly with 15 schools in Kent and Covington. Executive Director David de la Fuente said they serve about 6,000 students who show progress in class attendance, improved behavior and improved coursework.

WATCH: WA state superintendent talks new school year

"Some may include mentors, referrals for additional services, basic needs like food and clothes—whatever that young person needs that might be a barrier to them learning, we’re going to try to work with them and their family to address that which then allows the teachers to focus on teaching," said de la Fuente.

"From supplies to emotional support, they really do go out of their way to connect with the students in many ways," said Priscila.

Students and teachers aren’t the only people transitioning back to school. Kent Police Department is advising drivers in the community to be alert.

"It’s back into that mode where the kids will be walking to school, buses will be picking them up and there will be congestion around school zones and drop off points. And we just want people to be aware, please have some patience and recognize that it’s that time of year again," said assistant police chief Jarod Kasner.

Kasner said school resource officers and traffic units will be monitoring school zones to help with the influx of traffic. He said the department will also use school zone speed cameras as a tool.

RELATED: 'Marysville deserves better': SD reveals school budget proposal to address $18M budget deficit

"Those traffic cams are mainly doing some of the work that we may not be able to get to," said Kasner. "It revolves around the safety of the children and the people that are facilitating getting them there safely. And recognizing school zones are 20 miles an hour when the children are present and the lights are flashing."

Communities in Schools of Kent is accepting donations and volunteer applications. Those interested can learn more on CIS' Ways to Donate page.