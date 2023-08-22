'Marysville deserves better': SD reveals school budget proposal to address $18M budget deficit

A new school budget proposal for the Marysville School District was unveiled Monday night to address an $18 million budget shortfall heading into the new school year.

Educators, staff and supporters packed the Marysville School District Board Room to share their concerns over the budget, contracts and calling for more clarity.

"We will not be mistreated in the workplace and have our CBAs and union rights compromised, and we will not allow financial mismanagement by the district administration," said Becky Roberts, President of the Marysville Education Association.

On Aug. 11, MSD said its projected deficit would be close to $28 million but as of Monday night, tells Fox 13 it is now closer between $17-$18 million.

The budget proposal unveiled on Monday night addressed a projected $18 million shortfall, but it was still met with concerns.

"The projected number of FTE is still quite a bit higher than the actual number of FTE for the school year," said Roberts. "If we are trying to reign in the budget, why are we projecting to spend $10.7 million in additional expenditures, more than last year, including budget extension."

Roberts questioned MSD's spending decisions leading up to Monday night, calling out the district on several examples.

"The board of directors revised the superintendent's contract, adding cost-of-living raises, an extra holiday and a monthly $300 for in-district travel, among other things," said Roberts.

Lisa Gonzales, Executive Director of Finance and Operations for MSD says the district has taken a number of steps this summer to help the budget, including reducing non-employee costs by 10%, putting controls on purchase orders, increasing facilities fees, eliminating purchase cards, among other measures.

A district spokesperson says the numbers proposed at Monday night's meeting could still change by the special meeting, scheduled on August 28, when the budget is expected to be adopted.