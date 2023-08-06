1 killed in shooting at Parkland apartment complex, no suspects identified

Pierce County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Parkland apartment complex late Saturday night.

Deputies were called around 10 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Concordia Arms Apartments, located near 129th St S and Pacific Ave.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries later that night.

Deputies stuck around to process the scene for evidence and talk with witnesses. No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.