Police investigate fiery crash in Renton, body found inside car

Police are investigating a fiery car crash that killed one person in Renton early Saturday morning.

According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-car crash near the corner of SE Petrovitsky Rd. and 126th Ave. SE.

When officers arrived, the car was on fire. After putting out the flames, they found a body inside. Their identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the driver hit a curb, which sent them off the roadway. However, it is unknown what exactly caused the accident.

Further information is limited at this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.