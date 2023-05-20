DOCS: Man accused of breaking into PLU dorm, groping students faces multiple charges

A man accused of breaking into two dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University and groping students is now facing multiple burglary and assault charges, according to newly released court documents.

Dylan Robinson is now facing two counts of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation, one count of indecent liberties and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

According to court documents, just after 7 a.m. on May 14, Pierce County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man breaking into apartments at South Hall at PLU. Upon arrival, deputies contacted four individuals who were visibly upset at the university's security office.

4:15 a.m.

One of the victims told police that at around 4:15 a.m., she woke up to someone standing in her room, watching her and her roommate sleeping in bed. As she got up and checked her closet, she was grabbed by an unknown man - later identified as Robinson. He grabbed her on the arm and chest, and she fought back - hitting him and screaming. Her roommate also yelled at Robinson to get out of the apartment. A third roommate, who was in a separate room, was awakened by the noise.

The victim who fought back showed police visible marks on her forearm and neck from where Robinson had allegedly grabbed her. She told police that she didn't have them prior to the incident.

The third roommate told deputies that she tried turning on the lights in the apartment, but the power was out. It was later determined by campus maintenance workers that the circuit breaker had been switched off.

5:30 a.m.

According to court documents, the third roommate told police that at around 5:30 a.m., she heard screaming coming from a different unit, and she decided to leave the building.

When she was outside, she saw Robinson leaving the building and called campus security and 911. While reporting Robinson to police, she followed him towards the Byrn Mar apartments on 125th St. As she was following him, he turned around and started hitting her with a shoe. She then pepper sprayed him, and took a photo of him to later give to deputies.

5:30 a.m. from the other apartment unit

According to court documents, a fourth victim told police that she woke up to a man, later identified as Robinson, touching and groping her inappropriately. She got up and yelled at Robinson to get out of her apartment. She told deputies that his pants were halfway down when he left the apartment.

This is the same screaming that the third roommate described hearing in the above section.

The investigation

According to court documents, deputies investigated the exterior of the apartment and found a screen missing from one of the windows. A forensics team tested the screen, and discovered a fingerprint matching Robinson's right index finger.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department then posted the photo that the third roommate took to the public, hoping that someone would be able to identify the perpetrator. Later that same day, a tip was called in that they thought the suspect was Dylan Robinson.

Authorities pulled up Robinson's license photo and determined they had found their match.

Robinson's arraignment is set for Monday, May 22.