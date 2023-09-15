DOH to hold press conference discussing new COVID vaccine, respiratory virus season

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is set to hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine, respiratory virus season and other health topics.

The DOH’s press conference is expected to begin at 11:15 a.m. PT, and FOX 13 will stream it live in the player above.

COVID-19 vaccines approved, could be available in Puget Sound by this weekend

The newly approved COVID-19 vaccines could be available in the Puget Sound region as soon as this weekend.

Depending on where you live, new COVID-19 vaccines are already available. With a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer and apprehensions about the impending flu season, many are eagerly lining up to get their shots, echoing sentiments like, "I don't want to get sick."

One significant driving force behind this latest vaccination push is the reformulated COVID-19 vaccine. It is designed to provide protection against the Omicron variant, which experts believe was the primary cause of the summer spike.

