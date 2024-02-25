Downtown Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Homicide detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured in downtown Seattle early Sunday morning.

Police say before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 100 block of S. Washington Street.

Police arrived and located a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Harborview in serious, but stable condition.

The third victim was driven to Virginia Mason Medical Center. He was immediately transferred to Harborview, where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide Unit detectives are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.