5 injured in shooting near Pioneer Square park

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left five people injured in Pioneer Square over the weekend.  

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds near Occidental Park. 

As police were investigating, another 911 call reported more victims at Second Avenue and University Street. According to police, the victims fled from the shooting location. 

Four men, ages 25, 26, 27 and 34, and a 25-year-old woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said it appeared there was a drive-by shooting as the bars and nightclubs near Occidental Park were closing. 

The five people shot were outside on the street. 

According to investigators, two sedans, one black and one white, were possibly involved in the shooting. They were last seen driving westbound on South Washington Street. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000. 