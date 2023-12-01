Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Ex-WSDOT accountant blames Inslee's policies for high gas prices, preps lawsuit

By
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

State employee speaks out about cap-and-trade fuel costs

A former Washington State Department of Transportation employee is threatening to sue the state. Whistleblower Scott Smith claims he was retaliated against and eventually pushed out of his job for telling the truth about the state’s hotly contested cap and trade program.

SEATTLE - A former Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) employee is threatening to sue the state. Whistleblower Scott Smith claims he was retaliated against and eventually pushed out of his job for telling the truth about the state’s hotly contested cap-and-trade program.

Jackson Maynard is counsel for Smith, whose claims are front and center in a bombshell demand letter sent to state leaders this week.

"As my client said, this was a matter of sixth-grade math," said Maynard. "It was just a matter of adding things up, and they didn’t want him to provide that accurate information."

Detailed in the document, are allegations that superiors deliberately told Smitt to "omit the impact of Washington State’s cap-and-trade program on fuel price estimates starting in January of this year. You will recall that during this time, the Governor was repeatedly claiming there was no impact on fuel prices from this program and was instead blaming the fuel industry for the increased costs."

Governor Jay Inslee is on the record saying, "This is going to have a minimal impact – if any. Pennies. We are talking about pennies. Potentially, not all of this would be passed off to the consumer and what they would, would be pennies."

Featured

Analysis finds Washington drivers could continue to see rise in gas prices after new law in 2023
article

Analysis finds Washington drivers could continue to see rise in gas prices after new law in 2023

A potentially dramatic hike in the cost of gasoline has Gov. Jay Inslee at odds with an analysis released Tuesday by the conservative-leaning Washington Policy Center (WPC).

The Governor’s cap-and-trade program promises to cut down on carbon emissions by making pollution more expensive for companies. Frustrated drivers filling up at the pump argue that they’re paying more than ever because of it – arguing big oil has passed the burden onto them.

"What did the Governor know and when did he know it?," questioned Jackson. "He was running around at the time saying that this program was having no impact on gas prices."

FOX 13 asked the Governor’s Office to comment on the accusations. The press secretary refused an on-camera interview but sent a statement saying they’re investigating.

"Our office had no familiarity with this individual, the analysis or his claims prior to Thursday’s press release. The only information we have at this point is a press release from an organization that now has multiple lawsuits aimed at upending the state’s recent climate policies."