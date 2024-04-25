Lanes reopen after rollover crash on I-5 in Federal Way

Troopers are investigating what led up to a five-vehicle, rollover crash Thursday afternoon on I-5 in Federal Way.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, just north of South 320th Street.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were fully blocked for about an hour and just after 1 p.m., lanes slowly reopened.

Crews on scene of a five-vehicle crash on I-5 in Federal Way. (South King Fire)

According to South King Fire officials, the crash involved a semi-truck and a small trailer that lost some of its load.

They also said no one was injured but the crash left debris across all lanes.

At one point, the collision caused a 5-mile back-up. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said drivers should expect delays, and were advised to take alternate routes.

It's not known what led up to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

