Federal Way PD seek man suspected of shooting, killing 2 bartenders

Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of shooting and killing two bartenders in Federal Way on May 21.

Officers were called around 3:31 a.m. to the Stars Bar & Grill, responding to reports of a shooting with several victims. They arrived and found two women, who were bartenders at Stars, dead from gunshot wounds. A third victim, a man, was injured with a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They were shot in the parking lot as they left the bar. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute with another customer.

Detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr., who is now wanted for first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information on Ramirez or his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Authorities warn that you should not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.