FEMA approves $2.4M to fight Gray Fire, Oregon Fire burning near Spokane

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized federal funds to help crews put out the Gray Fire and the Oregon Fire, currently blazing through Spokane County.

FEMA approved Washington's request for a federal grant for the Gray Fire on the morning of Aug. 18, and the Oregon Fire request followed just hours later. The federal agency determined both fires threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.

These approvals mark the seventh Fire Management Assistance Grants authorized in 2023 for Washington's wildfire-fighting efforts.

The grants allow FEMA to cover 75% of eligible firefighting costs, supporting efforts to manage and mitigate designated fires. The grants do not encompass individual property or infrastructure damage.

Besides firefighting funding, Washington will receive $2.45 million from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire initiative. This supplemental fund targets future wildfire-related hazards like post-fire floods or erosion. Projects include defensible spaces, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuel reduction. These funds stem from the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018, allowing FEMA to allocate resources to eligible states, territories, and recognized tribes impacted by fires within designated areas.