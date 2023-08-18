Spokane County to declare State of Emergency: Gray Fire reaches nearly 10,000 acres, turns deadly

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Spokane County is expected to declare a State of Emergency at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The Gray Fire, burning near Medical Lake just north of Spokane, has reached 9,500 acres and is still 0% contained. Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations have been set, and more than 185 structures have been lost.

The DNR says there has been one confirmed death due to the rapidly growing wildfire, and crews are facing problematic weather to fight this fire.

Heads up to those who may have had plans on the east side of the Cascades this weekend: I-90 is closed in both directions between the Four Lakes Interchange and Salnave Road due to the wildfire. Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation say the fire jumped I-90.

With I-90 being closed, detours are available on SR 904 through Cheney. SR 902 remains closed.

I-90 westbound is also closed at the US 2 interchange in Spokane. Eastbound lanes are closed at the Tyler interchange.

The Gray Fire broke out around noon on Friday. It initially started off as 200 acres burning but quickly spread to at least 3,000 acres burning as of 5:30 p.m.

It's spreading through dry grass, timber and wheat and is continuing to threaten homes.

The fire has forced Level 2 'be ready' evacuations and multiple Level 3 ‘go now’ evacuations.

Evacuation orders have expanded for the city of Four Lakes and Medical Lake. Eastern State Hospital patients and staff are sheltering in place.

Wildfire risk throughout the state is at an extreme high, with dry conditions, hot temperatures and wind helping fires easily spread.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.