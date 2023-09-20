First Lady Jill Biden in Seattle on Friday: Here's what to know about her visit

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden planned to visit Seattle on Friday, Sept. 22 to highlight the Biden Administration's "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

The visit was confirmed by The White House and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

The initiative is a White House initiative "to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilizing all facets of the oncology community – federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans," the White House's website said.

Biden arrived at King County International Airport in Seattle Thursday evening.

Traffic may be impacted on highways near Seattle to accommodate the First Lady's visit and drivers should expect delays.

On Friday, Biden will visit the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in the afternoon to highlight the initiative.

She also planned to speak at private political fundraisers in King County ahead of election season Friday afternoon and evening before departing for California.

Dr. Biden previously visited Seattle in October of last year.