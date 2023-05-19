Good News Only: Family donates to burn ICU after their own tragedy; Man finally gets new heart; & more stories

Here are your Good News Only headlines:

Alaska man receives new heart in Seattle; grateful for support

After severe winter storms canceled Patrick Holland's flight to Seattle in December for a life-saving heart transplant, the Alaskan man is now recovering from a new heart he received in March.

Holland has been battling congestive heart failure for years and remembers the devastating day when icy weather made it impossible for him to make it to Seattle in time for a heart transplant.

Family donates to Seattle burn ICU following their own tragedy

The Strode family donates stuffed animals and food to burn patients and staff at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle every summer after dealing with their own nightmare situation.

Four years after a fire severely burned Addie Strode, her mother Sarah figured out a way to give back.

That is when the family began collecting money and donating to the staff at Harborview who helped save Addie’s life, and the patients dealing with a similar situation.

Homeless woman who gave bike to 3-year-old boy after his was stolen, gifted $11K in donations

A homeless woman in Maine who used what little money she had left to donate a bike to a 3-year-old boy after his was stolen was given over $11,000 in donations following her selfless act.

Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition partnered with the Rockland Police Department to raise funds to help Darlene Plasse-Young, affectionately nicknamed "bike lady," who was going through some financially difficult times.

3 senior dogs find forever home in 'miracle' adoption

Older dogs living in shelters can face an uphill climb to find a forever home, and this was the case for three pups in Alabama.

After being given up by their owner due to health issues, the 15-year-old chihuahuas found a temporary home at the Montgomery Humane Society. The agency realized the importance of keeping the "Golden Girls," a nickname given to the trio by the humane society, together, and they reached out to the public on their Facebook page saying that they needed a "miracle" to help the dogs find a new owner.

Sacramento Zoo welcomes the birth of critically endangered Sumatran orangutan

The Sacramento Zoo said a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan gave birth to a healthy male at the zoo on May 1, the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.

Workers at the Sacramento Zoo welcomed their newest resident when a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan gave birth to a healthy male on May 1. It's the first orangutan birth at the zoo since 1981.

Zoo officials say the infant is healthy despite the mother, Indah, 19, having trouble with nursing. This prompted workers to intervene.