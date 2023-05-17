Family donates to Seattle burn ICU following their own tragedy

The Strode family donates stuffed animals and food to burn patients and staff at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle every summer after dealing with their own nightmare situation.

Outside the Strode’s Lakewood home is a pile of packages that would rival any Christmas gift haul. However, what is inside these boxes is not for the family.

"It’s just a beautiful thing for our whole family on our worst day. We really try hard to go and give and through that it, like, lightens your heart so much," said Sarah Strode.

Every year since 2015, the Strodes travel up to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on July 2. That specific day means a lot to the family.

"I just remember, like, our whole lives changing within those few seconds," said Sarah.

On July 2, 2011, Sarah and her family were in their backyard having a campfire. Her daughter Addie, who was four years old at the time, was severely burned in a tragic accident.

For 48 days, Addie was in the hospital.

"Your whole life really changes with a traumatic incident like that," said Sarah.

In the years following the fire, Sarah said the family didn’t know what to do when July 2 rolled around, until 2015.

That is when the family began collecting money and donating to the staff at Harborview who helped save Addie’s life, and the patients dealing with a similar situation.

"Giving back and trying to make the world a better place, and trying to be supportive people, is what makes the world go 'round," said Sarah.

Since 2015, the Strodes say they have raised more than $45,000.

The money goes toward buying Pillow Pets, which are stuffed animals that also function as pillows.

Sarah says when Addie was in the hospital she had her own Pillow Pet that helped her get through the healing process.

The Strodes also donate a year’s worth of coffee to the staff at the burn intensive care unit at the hospital, as well as bring a big lunch.

"Knowing that I’m giving back to people that helped me through a hard time and helping them through, also, their hard time, it makes me feel very good,’ said Addie.

Returning to Harborview each year is not easy, but if their story can give a family hope, the Strodes say it is worth it.

"I feel like it’s a sense of, I can’t say closure, but moving toward the direction of healing," said Sarah.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The family is raising money through a GoFundMe for the donations.