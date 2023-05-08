'It's beating like a new machine': Alaskan man receives new heart in Seattle; grateful for support

After severe winter storms canceled Patrick Holland's flight to Seattle in December for a life-saving heart transplant, the Alaskan man is now recovering from a new heart he received in March.

Holland has been battling congestive heart failure for years and remembers the devastating day when icy weather made it impossible for him to make it to Seattle in time for a heart transplant.

"It was an earth-shattering feeling, like I had just lost possibly the only opportunity to have a heart transplant," said Holland.

His heartbreaking story gained national attention, as well as heartwarming support from kind strangers in Seattle.

Before he was able to catch a flight to Seattle in January, he says multiple people reached out, offering him a place to stay.

"I wouldn't have been able to get this heart if it hadn't been for the people from Seattle," said Holland.

He underwent a successful heart transplant surgery at UW Medical Center at the end of March and says he's never felt better.

"This heart is not going to be wasted," said Holland "It's going to impact a lot of people in a positive way."

As Holland heals in Seattle, he says he'll return to his family at the end of July and is thinking of starting a non-profit to help seniors.

He encourages others to sign up to be blood and organ donors if they can.

"You may not be helping one person, you may be helping a lot of people," said Holland.