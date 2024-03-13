Gov. Inslee reacts to ongoing issues at juvenile detention center

A youth detention facility employee is facing charges for prison riot, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit assault following a fight inside the Lewis county facility where she works.

Michelle Goodman, 30, is accused of being involved with an inmate being jumped in January. That inmate allegedly heard Goodman having a conversation where she was asked if she was okay turning a blind eye to the event before it took place.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News indicate that she replied, "It’s my job," before being recorded on security footage roughly 20 feet away from the incident

After being arrested, she claimed she didn’t remember the event – investigators, however, note that moments after it happened she’s seen playing cards with one of the alleged attackers, laughing as they mimic throwing punches at the victim.

"We are aware that Ms. Goodman has been arrested," a DCYF spokesperson told FOX 13 News in a written statement when asked about the incident. "We do not have further comment on this matter due to the active investigation you mention."

Goodman’s arrest is just one of the latest blunders that took place within Green Hill. Earlier this year, FOX 13 learned how one employee was arrested for bringing marijuana into the facility.

A second employee was investigated after she admitted to bringing weed-infused gummies and placing them in a locker that residents have access to. She claimed she was unaware, though its unclear how the items made it through security protocols that are meant to stop contraband making it into the Green Hill Facility.

Over the past several months, there has been a renewed interest in Green Hill after FOX 13 News put a spotlight on the flood of fentanyl that was making it inside the facility.

Former employees have stepped forward to voice concerns that leadership is unaware of the seriousness of the issues, or worse – don’t care.

Darwin, a former guard and counselor, left the job after he found it difficult to work at the facility. A young resident nearly died in his arms following an overdose, which left him questioning if they were truly offering a chance for the young inmates to be rehabilitated.

Beyond the drugs, a number of inmates began to re-appear in headlines for repeat offenses – or in at least one case, a murder investigation.

"What are we doing," he asked. "If we are the juvenile rehabilitation company, why are people getting out and committing the same crimes? What are we doing to help residents become productive citizens?"

At a recent environmental event, FOX 13 News asked Washington Governor Jay Inslee whether he continued to have faith in leadership at the Department of Children, Youth and Families following a documented influx of drugs, repeated issues with employees and a number of calls for riots at Green Hill.

He never commented on his options of DCYF leadership. Instead, he admitted that he’s been paying attention to what is taking place, including recent moves to upgrade security within Green Hill.

"I think things are going to be looking up as time goes on," said Inslee. "But we do have challenges throughout the juvenile justice system, and the reason is we’ve put 23, 24, 25 year olds in the same place as young kids. We’ve never done this before. This is creating new challenges in security."

That change in juvenile justice began after Inslee signed what has commonly been referred to as "JR to 25" — short for "Juvenile Rehabilitation to 25" — into law in 2018. It allowed minors convicted in adult court to stay in the juvenile corrections system until they turn 25, rather than being transferred to prison when they turn 21.

While Governor Inslee seemed to celebrate its passage in a Medium post six years ago, calling it a significant step in reforming criminal justice.

Years later, his office alluded that it's an extra hurdle for DCYF, leading to these recent issues.

"The Legislature has tasked DCYF with rehabilitating young adults in addition to juveniles," a spokesperson wrote. "This requires a transformational shift in operations and facilities planning. DCYF’s facilities and systems were designed to house and serve children and teenagers, not young adults who have a history of violence and gang activity."

Legislators that have long opposed the push for "JR to 25" have placed the blame on DCYF and Gov. Inslee.

State Senate minority leader John Braun has been critical of the governor’s approach. This week he toured the facility – telling FOX 13 News that afterward, that he was pleased with changes, stating that he believed the added news coverage has contributed to changes.

"Those seem like promising steps in the right direction," said Braun. "That it took this long to get there is frustrating and disappointing, but I’m somewhat pleased that maybe after all this attention, we’re heading in the right direction."

As for Ms. Goodman, she is due back in court later this month. She appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing, and bonded out of Lewis County jail where she faces three charges. Two residents from the wing she oversees were also arrested in connection to "prison riot," a term used for any incident behind bars involving three or more individuals.