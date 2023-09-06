K-Pop group VANNER talks career revival after Peak Time win and latest album

The members of VANNER are experiencing a career revival following their win on survival show, Peak Time; something they always hoped for.

Making their debut in 2019 under VT Entertainment, the members had the dream of success and recognition that all new K-Pop groups have.

Unfortunately, that dream comes true for very few groups in the industry when there are hundreds of idols debuting in groups every year.

The debuting of multiple new groups every month in the industry today makes it harder for some groups to make their mark in the space.

The five members of VANNER put in the work to become stars, with vocal and dance lessons, but unfortunately their company lacked one big piece of what can make or break a group.

Money.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Without money, groups aren’t able to produce the same high-quality content that some of the biggest names in the industry can, making it difficult to stand out.

While most idols spend all their time training and focusing solely on their idol career, the members of VANNER didn’t have that luxury.

The members worked part-time jobs at places such as restaurants and movie theaters, and then went straight to the practice room for the remaining hours in their days.

Their story was shared when they joined the survival show, Peak Time.

The emotional stories shared in front of the judges, who are some of the biggest names in the industry, resonated with fans across the world.

The group placed first in the rankings nearly every week, eventually winning the show. The grand prize was over $200,000 USD and a chance to hold a global showcase, something the members could only ever dream of.

After their win, the group joined KLAP Entertainment, for a fresh start in their career.

"After Peak Time, lots of things changed in our lives. We met a great management company, and it was an opportunity for a fresh start. This year will be unforgettable," says leader Taehwan.

Their album VENI VIDI VICI was released in late August.

The title track "Performer" is about the thrill and excitement the members experience, says Taehwan.

The music video has over 8 million views, a large contrast to past releases that received only a few hundred thousand views.

Even though the group is experiencing their newfound success, the say they won’t forget the groups they met while on Peak Time. Like VANNER, the other groups who participated also went under the radar with K-Pop fans and joined Peak Time for the chance to change that.

Featured article

"During Peak Time we met other groups just like us, going through hard times. I hope more people to recognize their talent. If we become more famous, maybe they can get the spotlight too. I want to become an artist with good influence," says Hyesung.

Giving a message to fans, member Yeongkwang says, "I want to thank the fans who waited a long time for us. Thanks to VVS (their fans), VANNER was able to make it to where we are now. I hope you will join the great journey with VANNER starting now."