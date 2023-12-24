Kent PD looking for suspect who hit, killed man with stolen excavator

Kent Police are looking for a suspect who was driving a stolen truck erratically and had hit and killed a man who was riding with him.

Just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 23, officers were called to the area of 12000 SE 236th Street for reports of a driver fleeing from a truck and trailer in a ditch.

While en route to that incident, a Kent patrol officer noticed a different truck pulling an excavator on a trailer on SE 234th. The truck was driving erratically, unable to stay in its lane.

The officer didn't follow the truck because of state laws but saw it swerving before the trailer eventually rolled over and detached from the truck. The officer says the driver got out briefly but got back in the truck and sped off.

When officers approached the crash scene, they saw a man who had apparently been on the trailer or excavator during the rollover. The 29-year-old had "massive" head and chest injuries. First responders tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if or how the two men knew each other.

Officers found a stolen gun on the man.

They located the truck shortly after and found it abandoned near 116th Ave and SE 208th St. The truck, trailer, and excavator were reported stolen in Kent that same morning.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 5’08" to 5’10", about 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a high visibility vest or jacket.

If you have any information, contact the KPD tip line 253-856-5808 or call the non-emergency dispatch line 253-852-2121.

If your tip is time sensitive, call 911.