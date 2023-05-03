Kraken surprise North Seattle teachers with playoff tickets

The Seattle Kraken presented a big surprise to some North Seattle teachers following the team’s dramatic overtime win against Dallas.

On Wednesday, the Kraken organization, Buoy, and Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi interrupted a faculty meeting at Northgate Elementary, but for a very good reason.

"We have a game three Sunday night against Dallas, and I heard you guys know how to get loud," said Donskoi to the teachers.

The team donated 20 pairs of tickets to the Northgate Elementary staff for the playoff game.

Donskoi says getting a chance to meet the community in the city is one of his favorite parts of being in Seattle.

"It’s all a surprise—so, they have no idea. It’s amazing to see the reactions, and there are so many Kraken fans that maybe haven’t been able to afford the tickets to come to the game, or whatever the reason is, so it’s truly amazing to give them the opportunity to come, especially a playoff game," said Donskoi.

It’s not just about the teachers.

The Kraken, along with Seattle Parks & Recreation, are offering Northgate Elementary students the chance to experience the rink.

Every week, about 50 kids bus over from the school, to the Kraken Community Iceplex to learn how to skate.

Each program lasts for 8 weeks. The Kraken says they are currently working with their second group of kids.

On top of all the ice related fun, the Kraken Unity Fund also donated $10k to Northgate Elementary School on Wednesday.

"Just to help people and make people happy. So, I think I really enjoy doing that, and I think the Kraken as an organization do a lot of good stuff for the community here in Seattle. And it’s been amazing to be a part of that," said Donskoi.