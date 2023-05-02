Yanni Gourde delivers OT winner as Kraken beat Stars 5-4 in Game 1

article

Yanni Gourde beat goaltender Jake Oettinger over his glove side shoulder just over 12 minutes into overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Oettinger had saved a shot chance from Oliver Bjorkstrand that created a scramble for the puck near the right circle. Gourde managed to corral the loose puck and snap the shot into the back of the net to snag a big road win to open the best-of-seven series.

Joe Pavelski had all four goals on the night for Dallas in his first game back from a concussion sustained in their first round series against the Minnesota Wild. The Stars had rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to force the extra frame only to have Gourde to deliver the game-winner with just under eight minutes left in overtime.

In four games between the Stars and Kraken this season, four of them have gone to overtime with Seattle emerging victorious in both games in Dallas.

It's the second overtime win in the playoffs for Seattle this year and they remain unbeaten in overtime games. The Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Game 4 of the first round series between the two teams.

For the first time in the playoffs, the Kraken didn't score the opening goal of the game. Pavelski snapped a wrist shot through the blocker side of Philipp Grubauer after an intercepted pass led to a quick strike off a Mason Marchment pass for a 1-0 Dallas lead less than three minutes into the contest.

Grubauer had to come up with a pair of big saves to ill off a Stars power play after Morgan Geekie tripped Ty Dellandrea. But shortly after the penalty expired, the Kraken found an answer to tie the game. Forechecking pressure from Jaden Schwartz spit the puck off the wall and quick touches from Jordan Eberle and Morgan Geekie set up Schwartz for a finish between Oettinger's legs for Seattle's opening tally.

Pavelski restored the Dallas lead less than a minute later as he managed to tip a shot from Thomas Harley over past Graubuer for a 2-1 Stars lead.

The forechecking pressure for Seattle continued to bring the game level once again. Brandon Tanev and Ryan Donato combined to win a puck off the win as Donato found an uncovered Justin Schultz uncovered. Schultz snapped a shot from the right circle by the blocker side of Oettinger for his second goal of the postseason.

Right off the ensuing face-off win, the Kraken created a two-on-one break chance as Oliver Bjorkstrand sniped a shot inside the far post by Oettinger's blocker for a 3-2 Kraken lead. The goal came just 11 seconds after Schultz's goal tied the game at 2-2.

But Seattle didn't stop there. Just 41 seconds after Bjorkstrand's goal, Eberle scored to give Seattle a 4-2 lead. Eberle won an offensive zone face-off and found space in front of the net to tip a Vince Dunn shot over the glove shoulder of Oettinger as the stunned Stars struggled to regroup.

The three goals in 52 seconds for Seattle is the sixth-fastest trio of goals scored in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

After surviving a hot start by Dallas in the third period, the Kraken pushed for more. A Stars giveaway in the offensive zone teed up a prime chance for Matty Beniers only for him to clang a shot off the post. The puck came back to Eberle in front and Oettinger came up with a glove save to maintain the two-goal game.

Dallas killed off a Kraken power play with just under 11 minutes left to play before Pavelski's third goal cut the lead to one. Pavelski buried a rebound chance off a shot from Jamie Benn with 10:10 left to play to spark the Dallas crowd and pull within reach of Seattle.

The missed chance by Beniers loomed large as Pavelski found his fourth goal of the night to tie the game with 6:37 left to play. Jani Hakanpää's centering pass attempt deflected into the air off the stick of Adam Larsson and Pavelski swatted the puck out of the air and by Grubauer for the tying tally.

It's just the 37th time a player has scored at least four goals in a playoff game in NHL history. Coincidentally, the last to do so also played for Dallas as Denis Gurianov had four against the Calgary Flames in 2020.

Benn pressured Dunn into a turnover inside the final minute that gave Wyatt Johnston a prime chance for the win in regulation only to miss the net wide right. Johnston got a second chance that was saved by Grubauer and a clearance attempt from Larsson deflected off Dunn dangerously close to the net.

Schwartz had a backhand chance in front of the net blocked by Hakanpää that may have prevented a goal. Tye Kartye got a great look off a rush chance that just missed the net wide chance four minutes into overtime.

Grubauer came up with two big stops in overtime on Roope Hintz and Dellandrea before Oettinger answered with a stop of a Kartye deflection. Grubauer then got a shoulder on a tipped puck as well to give Seattle the chance to deliver the victory off the blade of Gourde's stick.

Grubauer finished with 31 saves on 35 shots for Seattle in the victory. Eleven different players had a point in the game for Seattle with five different goalscorers. Eberle was the only player with two points on his goal and assist as the Kraken's depth continues to be vital to their success.

Seattle also out-hit the Stars by a 47-19 margin as they controlled play on their forecheck for most of the first 50 minutes before Dallas managed to rally.

Notes:

– The full schedule for the second round series was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Game Date Time Location TV 1 Tuesday, May 2

6:30 p.m. PT at Dallas ESPN 2 Thursday, May 4 6:30 p.m. PT at Dallas TNT 3 Sunday, May 7 6:30 p.m. PT at Seattle TBS 4 Tuesday, May 9 6:30 p.m. PT at Seattle ESPN 5 *Thursday, May 11 TBD at Dallas TNT 6 *Saturday, May 13 TBD at Seattle ESPN 7 *Monday, May 15 TBD at Dallas ESPN

*if necessary

– Will Borgen fell to the ice in overtime after blocking a Max Domi shot attempt off his right knee. He needed assistance to return to the bench. Borgen returned to the game minutes later.