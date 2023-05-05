Local activists, researchers explore solutions to coho salmon deaths from toxic tire dust

Ohop Creek in Pierce County may be beautiful, but in water coming from nearby roads is a contaminant that can kill adult and juvenile coho salmon just hours after exposure.

"It’s devastating across the region for coho salmon," said David Troutt, Director of Natural Resources for the Nisqually Indian Tribe.



Back in 2020, scientists from Washington State University and University of Washington found that when the rubber meets the road, the cars we drive are responsible for coho salmon dying.

Tires are made with a particular chemical called "6PPD," which the tire industry says prevents tires from wearing down.

But when tires are exposed to ozone, 6PPD creates a toxic pollutant called 6PPD-quinone.

As tiny bits and pieces of car tires get left on the roads, rain will wash this contaminant into local rivers and streams across the Pacific Northwest.

"We know this is killing fish, we know exactly what it is," explained Troutt.

Troutt is the director of natural resources works with the Nisqually Indian Tribe, one of the partners collaborating on a pilot program in Pierce County to clean stormwater.



"This is a natural system that allows us to treat, not only for the 6PPD, but other toxics coming off of their roads as well," said Troutt.

The project's biofiltration system along Ohop Creek is about two years in the making if you include the permit process.

Here’s how it works—stormwater rushes through pipes into a big bin of compost. The bin's mixture of sand, food and yard waste scours out pollutants. Then, the water drains out these pipes and into the creek.

It is a simple and effective system.

"Typical compost would be your food, yard waste you put in your yard waste bin."

Cunningham works for Cedar Grove, a company that processes compost from homes and businesses in Tacoma and King and Snohomish counties.

"You can put things in your yard waste and turn it into something that can impact the environment on such a positive level," said Cunningham.

Activists with the local nonprofit Long Live the Kings also contributed to this project.; they underscore the urgency of this issue.

"Over the last couple decades, we’ve seen a significant declines in salmon and they’re reaching a point where we may lose them," explained Long Live the Kings Director Lucas Hall, "and so, acting now is really important."

The hope is that this natural solution can be installed wherever it’s needed across the state.

"Systems like this and similar systems are going to be critical everywhere," said Hall.

Environmentalists are also putting pressure on the tire industry to find an alternative for the parent chemical responsible for coho deaths. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) told FOX 13 News it can’t provide a specific timeline on finding a replacement, but stresses that they are working on it with federal and state regulators."

Here's the statement USTMA provided FOX 13 Seattle:

"6PPD serves a critical purpose in a tire—to help tires resist degradation and cracking—which is vital for driver and passenger safety," reads a statement from USTMA. "Therefore, the goal is to identify a possible alternative that prioritizes passenger and public safety and the environment. To achieve this, extensive testing is needed and it’s essential that chemical manufacturers, tire manufacturers and federal and state regulators work together. The industry is highly supportive and engaged in the process to identify a potential alternative in a responsible way that does not undermine the rigor of this testing or jeopardize public safety. USTMA and its members have already started the process to evaluate all potential available alternatives to 6PPD and their performance and environmental impacts."

