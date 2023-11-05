Local nonprofit creates affordable housing for patients' families at Seattle Children's Hospital

Volunteers were busy Sunday furnishing a home in Seattle's Matthews Beach neighborhood. The home is being filled with all the necessary household items a family while their child undergoes treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

"These homes are so important because we’re filling a need that is not there," said Home Together founder Molly Landreth.

The organization was formed in Dec. 2021.

"So far, we’ve helped 18 families," said Landreth.

Home Together, formerly Maple Leaf Foundation, works directly with Maple Leaf Real Estate and Seattle Children's Hospital to create affordable and nurturing, child-centered housing families, according to the nonprofit’s website.

"Our homes are all located within a five-mile or 15-minute drive to the hospital," said Landreth.

The homes are considered a lifeline for families whose children are receiving long-term pediatric cancer and cardiac care.

"The home was amazing," said Talia Miller. "It was a place to rest your head and cook meals. It was a place where we created memories with our daughter Sienna."

Miller, along with her husband Max Anderson, volunteer and work closely with Home Together. They were on hand Sunday helping move furniture.

"We do this as a way to remember our daughter and to help other families," said Miller.

The couple’s daughter passed due to complications from acute myeloid leukemia.

"She was diagnosed in July 2022, and she went through three rounds of chemo and a bone marrow transplant," said Miller.

During that time, they participated in Home Together.

"We had Christmas morning in the house," said Max Anderson. "While she’s gone, those are memories we are going to be able to keep forever. They’re not memories of us doing that in a hospital, they’re memories of us in a house."

Home Together told FOX 13 it is planning to open its seventh house in the coming months.

"There’s a real need for families and waiting lists for housing are long," said Landreth. "These homes we have help keep families together. Some stay between one month to a year."

The partnership allows families to go month-to-month with them paying a fraction of rent. It also includes utilities, internet connection and yard upkeep.

To learn more about Home Together visit their website here.