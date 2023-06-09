Marysville Police seek help identifying burglary, assault suspect

Police in Marysville are asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who broke into a woman's home while she was alone, and assaulted her.

The Marysville Police Department (MPD) says at around 8:40 a.m., authorities responded to a burglary at a home near the corner of Spring Ln. and 27th Ave. NE.

Marysville Police Department

The female victim was by herself when an unknown man entered her home, grabbed her from behind and pulled her down. She told police she was able to break free and grab a handgun from a nearby bag.

Authorities say she struck the suspect in the head before he ran out the back door.

Police searched the area with a K-9 unit, but he got away.

The MPD released a sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description.

He is described as a white man, between the age 40-50. He had brown eyes, with long dark-colored hair and a beard. He is between 5’1" and 6’ tall with an average build. The suspect also had a teardrop tattoo at the corner of his left eye.

"We definitely want to identify this dangerous individual and get him off the streets," said Detective Sergeant Chris Jones.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Perry at 360-363-8300.

This is a developing story.