Police searching for suspect who raped woman at Auburn apartment complex

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a woman's apartment and raped her before escaping into the woods.

The attack happened on Lea Hill in Auburn around 1 p.m. on June 1.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the victim was alone in the apartment when the stranger entered, held a knife to her throat, and dragged her to the ground before sexually assaulting her. After the assault, the suspect fled into the wooded area behind the complex.

The victim described the attacker as a white male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5'10" with a medium build, dark brown scraggly hair, and acne on his face. He was wearing a dirty white gaiter mask, a dirty black hoodie with holes in the sleeves, and dirty jeans.

The victim believes the suspect may be a transient due to his appearance.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 911 or contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.