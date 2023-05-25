Memorial Day weekend: Planning ahead for the holiday travel

article

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times to travel in the air, on the road and water.

The Washington State Department of Transportation wants people who plan to head out this weekend to know that with the increased travel, most major routes could get congested. The department has put together several charts and guides to help travelers plan ahead.

Ferry

Passengers who plan to take state ferries by vehicle should expect longer wait times. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be on boats heading westbound Thursday through Saturday, May 25-27, and eastbound, Saturday through Monday, May 27-29.

Passengers can check ferry schedules here or visit the Washington State Ferries website for car reservations.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers who plan to take Amtrak Cascades are advised to purchase tickets early and arrive at the station an hour before departures.

Trains that run between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stop at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham.

For more information on Amtrak Cascades schedules and ticket purchases, click here.

Passengers who are traveling by plane can find more information about state-sponsored airports here.

Roadways

Days before busy holiday travel, WSDOT releases its travel charts to help drivers plan ahead to save time and frustration.

The state's highways will see a higher volume of traffic during the holidays.

Below is WDOT's updated travel charts for [arts of Interstate 5, Interstate 90 and Highway 2.

Northbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Northbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Southbound I-5: Tacoma to Lacey

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Southbound I-5: Tacoma to Lacey on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Northbound I-5: Bellingham to Canadian Border

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Northbound I-5: Bellingham to Canadian Border on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Southbound I-5: Canadian Border to Bellingham

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Southbound I-5: Canadian Border to Bellingham on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound I-90: North Bend to Cle Elum

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Eastbound I-90: North Bend to Cle Elum on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound I-90: Cle Elum to North Bend

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Westbound I-90: Cle Elum to North Bend on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound Highway 2: Skykomish to Stevens Pass

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Eastbound Highway 2: Skykomish to Stevens Pass on Thursday, May 25. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound Highway 2: Stevens Pass to Skykomish