Missing Toledo teen: Katelyn McCloud

article

Troopers are looking for 16-year-old Katelyn McCloud, who was last seen walking to school in Toledo, a city in Lewis County, Washington.

A missing indigenous person alert was issued for her on March 6. She was last seen walking to her school around 7 a.m. but never made it to school.

Washington State Patrol has not specified which path she was taking to school, but Toledo High School is located off of State Route 505.

ALSO READ: Renton Police searching for a hair salon owner possibly taken against her will

The city itself is small, with a 2020 census totaling the population of just over 600 people.

Katelyn may be heading to Mississippi with two unknown minors and an unknown 22-year-old woman. They may be on a Greyhound Bus.

She is approximately 5'5" and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and braces.

If you see her, call 911.