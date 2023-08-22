2 people dead in Parkland bus stop shooting

Expand / Collapse search
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were killed in a bus stop shooting Tuesday morning in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called before noon to the report of a shooting at a bus stop near 112th St. S. and 12th Ave. S., just south of SR 512, in Parkland.

Few details were immediately known, but deputies confirmed to FOX 13 that two people were killed. Their identities have not yet been released.

Officials said that 112th St. S. was closed in both directions and asked people to avoid the area. Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.