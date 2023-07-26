Patrol officers organize 'sick-out' during Seattle's busiest weekend

Seattle Police last weekend were overwhelmed and understaffed to handle mayhem in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday—which was all part of a sick-out organized by patrol officers.

This is according to the Mike Solan, President of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, in a video posted to Twitter.

"On Saturday night, we had about half of patrol operations not show up for work," Solan explained.

That disclosure sheds further light on new video of Saturday's illegal street race in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Footage released by SPD Wednesday shows people in the crowd jumping onto patrol cars, and appears to show a man with a skateboard threatening one of the officers.

Ultimately, police were forced to back away and de-escalate the situation. But hours later, four people in the crowd were shot.

One of the victims is in critical condition in the hospital.

Featured article

Solan says there are around 80 officers available to respond to 911 calls on a typical Saturday, but only about half of them reported for duty Saturday.

"The communities that we professionally serve and protect aren't protected, that's the reality of the situation," said Solan, "so, if you dig out of 2020 and that defunding [the police] nonsense, and you fast-forward three years later, you're seeing the results of that naïve and drastic decision."

FOX 13 News asked Seattle Police officials about available staffing levels Saturday night, and the department denied there was a sick-out—they said, instead, that a large number of 911 calls had spread officers thin.

FOX 13 News has a crew heading to speak with Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz about this situation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.