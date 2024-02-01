Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping in Lynnwood

Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping Wednesday in Lynnwood.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the South Neighborhood Park area.

According to investigators, a 15-year-old and 12-year-old were approached by a group of teens in a car. The people inside the car demanded the 12-year-old to get into the car.

Police said the 12-year-old was hit several times inside the car and had minor injuries.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and it appears that some of the people involved knew each other.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Lynnwood police Det. Sattarov at 425-670-5633.