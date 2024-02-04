Police investigating shootout at Marysville home

Police are investigating a shootout that happened at a home in Marysville Saturday night.

Marysville Police say they received multiple 911 calls about sounds of gunfire on 41st Drive NE near 84th St. NE.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that three people arrived at a home in a stolen vehicle and confronted a homeowner who just arrived home.

Police say both the homeowner and suspects were armed, and gunfire was exchanged between the parties. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

The three suspects fled, leading to a hours-long, large-scale search with multiple K-9s and drones. One suspect was located, but the two others are still on the run.

MPD says detectives have recovered multiple items of evidence.

Police originally warned residents to stay inside and lock doors as they were searching for the suspects.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story.