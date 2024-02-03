Man armed with rifles, handgun allegedly aims at deputy in Rainier

A deputy responding to a domestic disturbance call in Rainier Friday night escaped a close call after a man allegedly aimed a rifle at him.

Deputies received a call about a man who was intoxicated, armed, suicidal and driving in the Rainier area. Due to a high volume of 911 calls, one deputy responded to the call.

The deputy was informed of a home where the suspect might be at, and after talking to family members, a man armed with a loaded AR15, a holstered handgun, and body armor appeared from behind a structure.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said the man aimed at the deputy from a close distance, but a family member was between them.

The family member quickly pushed the AR15 away and a physical fight ensued. The deputy was able to take the man into custody without using deadly force.

The man is now in custody for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon against law enforcement.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office says the rifle and handgun both had rounds in the chamber, and there was a loaded AK47 in the man's vehicle.

Sheriff Sanders said he and the department are extremely grateful the deputy and family are safe, while also thanking the family member who's quick intervention likely saved numerous lives.