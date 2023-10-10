Police seek help identifying man who stole nearly $6,000 worth of beauty products in Bonney Lake

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole nearly $6,000 worth of beauty products from Kohl’s in Bonney Lake.

The Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD) released photos of the suspect on Tuesday. The suspect stole about $5,809.80 worth of Sephora beauty products from the store located near the corner of S Prairies Rd. E and SR-410.

The suspect was seen wearing a green and navy Seahawks hat, and a dark-colored jacket.

Authorities say he was also seen driving a blue four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BLPD Tip Line at 253-447-3231, or email detective@cobl.us.

This is a developing story.