Expand / Collapse search

Police seek help identifying man who stole nearly $6,000 worth of beauty products in Bonney Lake

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole nearly $6,000 worth of beauty products from Kohl’s in Bonney Lake.

The Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD) released photos of the suspect on Tuesday. The suspect stole about $5,809.80 worth of Sephora beauty products from the store located near the corner of S Prairies Rd. E and SR-410.

Bonney Lake Police Department

The suspect was seen wearing a green and navy Seahawks hat, and a dark-colored jacket. 

Authorities say he was also seen driving a blue four-door sedan.

Bonney Lake Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BLPD Tip Line at 253-447-3231, or email detective@cobl.us.

Featured

Bonney Lake police looking for 3 suspects who stole wallets from elderly women at Wal-Mart
article

Bonney Lake police looking for 3 suspects who stole wallets from elderly women at Wal-Mart

Bonney Lake Police are looking for three people accused of stealing wallets from elderly women in Pierce County, including a 91-year-old. 

This is a developing story.