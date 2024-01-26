Prolific burglary suspect arrested after crashing into patrol car

A prolific burglary suspect was arrested on Thursday after injuring himself while attempting to escape law enforcement, Auburn Police say.

Police say when the SWAT team arrived at the suspect's location, the 28-year-old suspect tried to flee in an SUV with three other people.

The suspect's vehicle hit an Auburn Police K9 vehicle in a parking lot while trying to evade armored SWAT vehicles. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the K9 was uninjured.

The burglary suspect suffered a fracture to his leg after the crash, and was taken into custody.

The burglary suspect had eight felony cases charged by the King County Prosecutors Office, 12 additional charges referred by the Prosecutor, and was a suspect in about 20 other felony cases in the region.

The suspect was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest and had several other guns inside his home.

The driver of the suspect's vehicle was also arrested for striking a police vehicle and charged with felony assault.

Both suspects were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

