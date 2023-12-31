Renton apartment fire displaces 10 people, including 2 children, on New Year’s Eve

article

Ten adults, two children and their pets are without a home after a fire broke out on New Year’s Eve at an apartment in Renton.

According to the Renton Regional Fire Authority, fire crews were dispatched to Sky Lanai Apartments on Taylor Avenue NW, for reports of heavy fire coming from the center of the building.

FOX 13 spoke with the tenant who called 911.

"The flames kept getting bigger and bigger," said Daniel Watson. "I screamed ‘Fire!’ for everyone, because there were no alarms to pull, and I called the fire department."

Watson lives on the third floor and told FOX 13 the fire started in the kitchen of his apartment.

"My reaction was to get my dog Apple, and I was looking for my cat," he said. "She was stuck under the couch. I was trying to get her, and I couldn’t get her out. I had to leave, and she didn’t make it."

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found multiple units on fire, which they upgraded to a two-alarm, so additional resources could be called in.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported, but two cats were found unconscious and had to be resuscitated.

"I was 40 minutes away," said Tenant Robert Sundin. "I got a call saying there was a fire and my cats were going to the hospital, so I rushed here."

Sundin was able to reunite with his cats Billy and Clark following firefighters’ efforts to revive them.

"I’m so thankful for their efforts," he said. "I’m glad everyone is okay and that no one was hurt. That’s the best of all scenarios, considering."

The American Red Cross was called in for assistance. In total, seven apartment units were impacted, displacing 10 adults and two children.

"I think they’re in shock," said American Red Cross volunteer Karen Larson. "We’re making contact with everyone impacted. The landlord has been very helpful. Our caseworkers will talk to each other and follow up with them during the week to see how they’re progressing."

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.