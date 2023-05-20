Reward offered in Parkland shooting death of grandfather, family asks for public's help catching killer

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of a grandfather at a homeless encampment in Parkland.

His daughter says he was shot and killed outside his tent in a wooded area near the 1600 block of 110th.

"He just had an amazing laugh, and he just had a way of making you feel so heard and understood," said Hall.

Although Hall says John Armijo had issues with addiction and housing, her dad was still very active and present in his family's life. He was well-loved by relations and friends alike, which makes it even more strange that someone would want to harm him.

"He was my one-year-old's favorite person. She asked for him. She keeps asking for him," said Hall.

Although the 47- year-old was homeless and used a tent as a type of base camp in Parkland, he stayed with Ashley almost weekly. She says he had a special bond with her youngest child, easily calming her when she cried.

"I wake up early for work, and if he were there, I would hear a quiet knock on the door. ‘Hey sissy, can I come take the baby?’, and he would just hold her and fall back asleep. Since he's gone, she’ll start calling for him," said Hall.

The shooter shattered the family bond between April 6 and April 8, killing Armijo at his campsite, which was tucked away from view behind a fence and trees.

Hall says her dad was shot multiple times in the back.

"It seemed like the person sought out dad when he was alone, and asleep, and unarmed and vulnerable," said Hall.

She said her mom last saw Armijo on the 6th at the camp. When her mom texted him later that night, he didn't respond. Ashley says on the 8th, her mom returned to find him dead in his underwear outside the tent.

"He shot an unarmed man in his underwear in the back. It’s cowardly," said Tony Brooks, John's son.

"He always taught us that if you can’t deescalate, you have to walk away from it, and so I think he walked away," said Hall. "That’s why I think he got shot."

Armijo's loved ones recently celebrated his memory at his favorite park, wearing band shirts in honor of his love for Iron Maiden, heavy metal and rock and roll.



"He was the hardest working person. It’s probably what broke his body down. I did construction with him for years," said Brooks.

"He did pottery, BMX racing and was in a heavy metal band in the 90s, which was cool. He had really long black hair," said Hall.

The two siblings hope the public can help to bring the killer to justice.

"If they did it to him, as charismatic as he was, they would do it to someone else," said Brooks.

Crime Stoppers has now offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case. You can submit a tip anonymously using the P-3 tips app.