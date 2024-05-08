RFK Jr. said a worm ate part of his brain and died in his head

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed in a years-old deposition that doctors told him a parasitic worm had eaten part of his brain before dying in his skull, according to a Tuesday report from the New York Times.

Kennedy made the claim during a deposition that took place as part of his 2012 divorce proceedings. He said he had been experiencing "cognitive problems" and feared he was suffering from a brain tumor.

RFK was scheduled to undergo surgery at the Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina when he got a second opinion. The second doctor stated that the shadow inside his brain on scans was in fact a dead parasite, likely a pork tapeworm larva.

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to a transcription of the interview, Kennedy stated that his condition "was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died," according to the Times.

"I have cognitive problems, clearly," RFK said at the time. "I have short-term memory loss, and I have longer-term memory loss that affects me."

The independent presidential candidate was also diagnosed with mercury poisoning around the same time, which one doctor told the Times was likely the true cause behind RFK's severe "brain fog."

The mercury poisoning arose from a heavy diet of fish, namely tuna sandwiches.

RFK's campaign told the Times he made a full recovery from the brain fog and other symptoms after changing his diet, and he had no aftereffects from the parasite.

When asked whether the history called into question his mental ability, a spokeswoman for the campaign told the outlet, "That is a hilarious suggestion, given the competition."

RFK has highlighted his own physical fitness in contrast with President Biden and former President Trump. The 70-year-old frequently appears on social media being active at the gym and elsewhere.

