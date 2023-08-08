Seattle City Council passes bill to protect app-based workers from 'unreasonable deactivation'

article

The Seattle City Council has passed a bill that protects app-based workers from having their accounts unreasonably activated on the various platforms.

The App-Based Workers Deactivations Rights Ordinance requires network companies to base deactivations on "reasonable policies" and provide those workers with notice, records and human review of all deactivations.

This legislation covers app-based workers like food delivery, pet sitting or grocery shopping. There are already protections on a state-level for those who work for ride-sharing apps.

The bill was sponsored by Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Andrew Lewis. It now heads to the mayor's office for a signature. If signed, the bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.