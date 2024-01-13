Seattle Firefighters use big red bus to save people from the cold

Firefighters are hitting the streets this weekend in their signature red bus in order to provide outreach to people experiencing homelessness.

It's officially called the Medical Ambulance Bus, or MAB. It's equipped with cold weather supplies that volunteers will hand out to those in need. The red bus also serves as a mobile warming center and transport for shelter.

"We have a cup of noodles we bought, cups of coffee," said Lt. Roger Webber, Seattle Fire Department member of Health One. "We have a heated space in here."

The goal of the firefighters with the Health One Unit, is to get people safe from the cold before it's too late.

"People suffering from mental illness or experiencing substance abuse disorders sometimes make short-term decisions, and we are here to help them make better ones and get them safe, at least for the night or the day," said Webber.

The bus is stocked with boxes of warm clothing, blankets and hand warmers. On Friday during our interview at Pine & 3rd in Seattle, Webber and the team gave a man a free hat, gloves and hot food and coffee. He declined a free coat and a ride to a shelter when offered.

"If they refuse to go to warming shelters, we are offering them warm calories, hot calories, and promise to visit them in an hour or two to see if they want to stay outside," said Webber.

The bus doesn't stay stationary but travels city streets, stopping at encampments as well. Webber says that hypothermia can set in quickly. He says if a person cannot stay dry, which can be a problem for those experiencing homelessness, the danger is even greater.

"If you were wet on the concrete, in 15 minutes you would become a sick patient, and unable to make decisions on their own," said Webber. "People experiencing mental health issues and addiction sometimes put their health second and, as a firefighter, it's very concerning because we know how the story ends.

The unit will be running late Friday into early Saturday morning, hoping to save lives. Webber expects to assist 50 to 100 people during that time frame.