Seattle LGBTQ nightclubs allegedly raided: Routine inspections or intimidation?

Outraged members of Seattle’s LGBTQ community are calling for accountability following what have been called "raids" at two popular nightclubs on Capitol Hill.

Eyewitnesses and staff at both the Seattle Eagle and The Cuff argue what should have been a routine inspection went too far.

Joon Whitelock, newly appointed general manager of The Cuff, was working Friday night when a large team of enforcement officers came in, eight in total. In an Instagram comment, Whitelock said they made their presence known.

"This visit, with its dramatic showing, was obviously a way to intimidate and harass a historically gay club," wrote Whitelock. "I may also mention THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THEY HAVE DONE THIS, while I have been there working in some management role, since last Pride."

According to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board members of the Joint Enforcement Team (JET) were making the rounds that night. Established by the City of Seattle back in 2015, members of JET include: representatives from police, fire, code enforcement, finance, transportation and the liquor board. Whitelock expressed the most concern over comments made by the fire marshal.

"He pointed out the only problem he had with our club (not a permit issue, not an alcohol offense and not a violent offense) was that my bartender’s ‘areolas’ were showing," wrote Whitelock. "A few people expressed concern after the incident. They felt nervous with this very intimidating law enforcement process."

RELATED: Woman attacked by neighbors; family believes it was hate crime, warns LGBTQ community

Tuesday morning in Olympia, leaders of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board responded to the criticism. Board chair David Postman says over the weekend, enforcement teams visited a total of 18 establishments. These businesses were not specifically targeted. These check-ins were nothing more than routine.

"Depending on where they are, they’re walking door to door," explained Postman. "I can tell you there is no crackdown, there is no crackdown on gay clubs."

Despite his continued defense, Postman argued the visits to these clubs could have been handled poorly.

"We’re also well aware of the history of law enforcement interaction with patrons of these clubs," said Postman. "Generational trauma around that, we also know there’s more recent history here in Seattle, even about 15 years ago, there was a series of these."

Postman expressed interest in pushing to change Washington’s lewd conduct law. It’s a gesture Kevin Cauer, owner of Massive Club in Capitol Hill, found encouraging.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Canada issues travel advisory for LGBTQ visitors to US

"The greatest thing was this morning was watching the meeting that people on that board and more want to change that," shared Cauer. "The laws on it are so draconian, so archaic that if someone has a loose tank top and their nipple is showing, that’s illegal."

Kevin has spent the past fifteen years working in Seattle’s nightlife space. He says queer businesses clearly need to be handled differently.

"It's very triggering to feel like you’re being raided, you’re being called out, you’re being told you’re doing something wrong when you’ve worked very hard to do something right," remarked Cauer. "The main takeaway was like, in these queer spaces, in these gay clubs, it is most paramount that they are safe."