Woman assaulted by neighbors speaks out warning other LGBTQ people

A woman is speaking out after she was brutally attacked outside her home. Seattle Police says they arrested two men for assault Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. the case is under investigation.

Shilo Thorp, 27, says the aggressors are her neighbors. They were released and says they came back to the apartment complex mocking and making fun of her. She's fearful for her family's safety but has chosen to share her story to shed light on the tough situations the LGBTQ community is facing.

"I've always known that something was different," Thorp said.

Thorp, was nonbinary for a couple years, but a voice inside her was telling her there was something more.

"I tried saying I’m a woman and I’d like to live my life as a woman in my head, saying that and seeing how I felt and it felt very good," Thorp said.

She started embracing who she really is and with the support of her wife Scarlett Hendrickson, she started her transition a year ago.

"I knew there would be issues, but I thought it’d be the issues we’ve faced screams from cars, someone stole a flag," Hendrickson said.

The couple started facing harsh situations closer to home. Their biggest issue was "phobia, trans phobia," according to Hendrickson who says it started with tough and personal questions coming from neighbors. The situation escalated. Hendrickson says about a month ago a man in his 20s was standing inside her home after Thorp had just left for work.

Hendrick said the issue was "because our toddler has tantrums because she’s a toddler."

The incident repeated itself, and the latest break-in reportedly happened two weeks ago. The new mom to twins bought a bar to prevent her neighbors from barging in. It was already a tense situation. and the couple says they’ve been fearful for weeks however, Tuesday their worst fears became a reality.

"I start hearing really loud crashing noises like things falling and breaking and I didn’t think anything of it," Thorp said.

Thorp says she believes her neighbors threw their stroller, car seat, shoes, and 2-year-old daughters' toys over the balcony. She says police were called on them for throwing trash. In her search for their belongings, she says she questioned her neighbors, who were outside, and says one of them became confrontational.

"At one point the blonde guy smacks my face and then he’s like common let's do something about it," Thorp recounted. She says she slapped him, and her neighbor unleashed on her. "The blonde guy picked me up and slammed me into the ground and I was just in the fetal position trying to block everything," Thorp said. "I didn’t see everything but apparently they were kicking me it was just over and over and over again calling me the f slur."

Hendrickson witnessed the assault from their third story window their daughter in her arms. She called 911 and said immediately the two men jumped in their car and sped off leaving her wife outside their apartment complex beaten.

"I wasn’t remotely scared of men before, and I am now. Just randoms I don’t trust anybody," Thorp said. "I just hate that she has to learn that part of being a woman because we all know it what it's like to be afraid of men," Hendrickson said.

SPD telling FOX 13 the case is listed as an assault but a detective is still working on getting charging documents to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Hendrickson says she's puzzled as to why the men were released and how the case is being handled.

"The judge released them. He's not calling it a hate crime because they broke into my house and that wasn’t motivated by hate so because there was history, they can’t call this a hate crime," Hendrickson said.

The couple says this incident has impacted their lives. Thorp says she’s feeling more reserved about her transition just as she was beginning to embrace who she is but is pushing through for her family and the LGBTQ community.

"Be vigilant. Obviously still be yourself don’t ever hide who you are," Thorp said.

The men have allegedly moved out of the complex on their own accord, but management has also filed the necessary paperwork to formally evict them. The only issue is it'll take 30 days for a trespass order to be in effect if they return. For the time being the family is remaining hopeful and vigilant.

Their goal is to help raise enough funds to find a safer living environment for them and three daughters. You can help by donating to their GoFundMe.