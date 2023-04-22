Seattle Mayor announces new water safety program, as drownings disproportionally impact children of color

Seattle City leaders are working to get all kids learning how to swim.

Mayor Bruce Harrell, along with the local YMCA and other organizations, announced Saturday a new water safety program. 'Swim Seattle' is designed to remove any barriers that may prevent some children from learning to swim in pools or open water, like cost.

Harrell said in a press conference at Rainier Beach Community Center, local drownings disproportionally affect children and teenagers of color. The goal is to offer comprehensive, free swim lessons for Seattle children. They want to build a community of young people who are comfortable being in the water before the age of ten.

"We're actually creating, not only people that are proficient in swimming, we're creating potential lifeguards," Mayor Harrell said.

The pilot program will start with 250 low-income youth. It's their hope that once they get the model right, they can expand throughout the city and across the region.