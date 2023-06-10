Seattle Police investigate deadly shooting in Rainier Valley

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood Friday night.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers responded to reports of a man who was shot near the Safeway Fuel Station on Rainier Ave. S at around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures and brought him to a nearby hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The SPD says they searched the area for evidence, and are working to uncover the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

SPD's Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called to process the scene, along with homicide detectives – who will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.